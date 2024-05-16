GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Vaadya Vybhava’ music festival in Bengaluru from May 16

Published - May 16, 2024 01:44 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Gayana Samaja will present a Carnatic classical instrumental music festival titled “Vaadya Vybhava” from May 16 to 19. It will be held on the Bangalore Gayana Samaja premises on Sri Krishnarajendra Road (K.R. Road).

The programme will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily, between May 16 and 18.

On May 19, Vidwan T.V. Gopalakrishnan, the mridangam maestro, will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement award and will be conferred with the title Naadasri at 6 p.m., followed by a percussion ensemble led by him.

