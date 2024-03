March 19, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - BENGALURU

Train No. 22883 Puri - Yeshwantpur weekly Garibrath Express, with its journey commencing on March 29, will be diverted to run via Nandyal, Yerraguntla, and Gooty Fort stations, skipping stoppage at Dhone, according to a South Western Railway release.