November 07, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - Bengaluru

The heavy rains, which pounded Bengaluru on November 6 night, led to waterlogging and inundation of houses in several areas across the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru city received 71.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The control room of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received several complaints from citizens after the downpour. While trees had fallen in Indiranagar, Anand Rao Circle, K.P. Agrahara, Nagarbhavi 2nd stage (1st block), inundation of houses was reported from Chikpete, B.V.K. Iyengar Road, Ramamurthynagar and Mahalakshmipura.

A car had got stuck in water in T.N.T. Layout near Thanisandra. Due to waterlogging of roads, many motorists travelling to work on November 7 morning had to face inconvenience. Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued advisories regarding slow moving traffic near Panathur railway underpass, Vaddarapalya junction on Hennur-Bagalur main road, Veerannapalya and Hebbal.

Minor inundation was reported in Baiyyappanahalli, Yelahanka, Tumakuru Road and other parts of the city.

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in Bengaluru in the next 48 hours.