HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic movement hit on November 7 morning following heavy overnight rains in Bengaluru

The control room of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received several complaints from citizens after the downpour

November 07, 2023 11:27 am | Updated 11:27 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A road in Ramamurthynagar was flooded following heavy rain in Bengaluru on November 6, 2023.

A road in Ramamurthynagar was flooded following heavy rain in Bengaluru on November 6, 2023.

The heavy rains, which pounded Bengaluru on November 6 night, led to waterlogging and inundation of houses in several areas across the city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Bengaluru city received 71.2 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. 

The control room of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) received several complaints from citizens after the downpour. While trees had fallen in Indiranagar, Anand Rao Circle, K.P. Agrahara, Nagarbhavi 2nd stage (1st block), inundation of houses was reported from Chikpete, B.V.K. Iyengar Road, Ramamurthynagar and Mahalakshmipura. 

A car had got stuck in water in T.N.T. Layout near Thanisandra. Due to waterlogging of roads, many motorists travelling to work on November 7 morning had to face inconvenience. Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued advisories regarding slow moving traffic near Panathur railway underpass, Vaddarapalya junction on Hennur-Bagalur main road, Veerannapalya and Hebbal. 

Minor inundation was reported in Baiyyappanahalli, Yelahanka, Tumakuru Road and other parts of the city. 

The IMD has forecast generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of light to moderate rain or thundershowers in Bengaluru in the next 48 hours.

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.