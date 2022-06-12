Special Task Force to clear encroachments on drains: CM

A Special Task Force will be constituted to clear all storm-water drains in the city of encroachments to ensure free flow of water and prevent flooding, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

“There are two kinds of encroachments: small huts by the poor that we will relocate, and encroachments by big builders that will be ruthlessly demolished. During the previous government, the rich encroachers were let go, but under our government we will not let that happen,” he said.

The Chief Minister also said key “black spots” causing floods have already been surveyed and identified, and will be cleared soon. The civic body has identified 2,626 buildings as encroaching SWDs in 2016, of which 1,480 have been cleared till now, and 714 are still remaining.

Mr. Bommai also said the government will soon come out with a vision document to decongest the city and improve connectivity and mobility in the city, which will form the blueprint for planned development further.