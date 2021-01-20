Bengaluru

Send photos of potholes, bad roads

Kenchenahalli main road, which connects Banashankari 6th stage BDA Layout to Mysuru Road.   | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Fed up of potholes or bad stretch of roads in your locality? Just click their photos and send them to Whatsapp number 8095500118 along with location details on or before January 30.

The Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) is seeking data of such roads and potholes in association with two NGOs – Reap Benefit and Chamge Makers of Kanakapura Road. They are collecting data in the form of photos and information on roads in poor condition, and unattended potholes. These organisations have now sought inputs from citizens about potholes and bad roads.

Photos and information sent by the public to this Whatsapp number will form part of the data on potholes and bad stretches. The report would be submitted to the Karnataka High Court, which is monitoring measures taken by the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike to maintain the city’s roads.

A division bench headed by the Chief Justice had on December 17 directed the KSLSA and the Bengaluru Urban District Legal Services Authority (BUDLSA) to inspect select roads by deputing para-legal volunteers and advocates on the legal-aid panel, and submit a report to the court.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 20, 2021 7:49:18 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/send-photos-of-potholes-bad-roads/article33611859.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY