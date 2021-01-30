Security tightened at Israeli consulate

Security has been tightened at all Israeli establishments, including the Consulate General of Israel in Bengaluru and an Israel visa facilitation centre in view of a blast outside the Israeli Embassy in Delhi on Friday evening, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said.

The minor IED blast took place outside the Israeli Embassy in Delhi; no one was injured.

Israeli establishments in the city have earlier been targets of multiple low-intensity terror attacks. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) that probed the Church Street Blast case — a low intensity bomb that went off outside a restaurant killing a pedestrian on December 28, 2014 — alleged an Israeli delegation that was supposed to visit the restaurant was the target of the attack.

The NIA arrested Alam Jeb Afridi, a SIMI member hailing from Ahmedabad and who had been at large for over five years then, from the outskirts of the city for his alleged role in the Church Street blast. The investigation had revealed that he had carried out two arson attacks against the visa facilitation centre in the city before and after the Church Street blast.