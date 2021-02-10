Schools want order on fee cut revoked

Eight school associations comprising members affiliated with the State and Central boards, who met on Tuesday, decided to urge the government to revoke its order on collection of school fees. They have threatened a Statewide protest on February 23 if the government does not fulfil their demands.
The Department of Primary and Secondary Education had last month issued an order stating that school managements can collect only 70% of the tuition fees for the 2020–21 academic year. It had also stated that they could not collect any other fee.
D. Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Managements of English Medium Schools in Karnataka said, “The decision on how fees has to be collected should be left to schools. We will provide concessions to students based on the parents’ financial condition. One rule cannot apply to all schools and all parents. Many parents have seen no cut in their salary, why should such parents get any lenience,” he said.
School managements in a statement said although the government said they have to reduce tuition fees by 30%, the loss they would incur would be as high as 55 to 65% as no other fees can be charged.
Some of their other demands include a relief package to teaching and non-teaching staff and reopening classes for standards I to V immediately.
