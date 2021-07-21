Schedule of remaining examinations of BCU announced

The 2021-22 academic year will start on October 1

The academic calendar of events for different courses of Bengaluru City University (BCU) for the year 2020-21 has been notified. The examinations for the remaining papers of 1st, 3rd and 5th semester undergraduate courses will commence on August 10 and will be completed by August 31, 2021.

BCU, in a release, said that the examinations of final semester undergraduate courses will commence on August 28, and the results will be published before September 20, to enable students to seek admission in PG courses.

The results of 2nd and 4th semester degree courses will be announced based on the internal assessment marks and the average marks of earlier semesters.

The remaining examinations of 1st semester postgraduate courses will be conducted from August 10. The examinations of final semester will be conducted in the 2nd week of August 2021.

The results of 2nd semester postgraduate students will be announced based on the internal assessment marks and average of previous semesters.

The 2021-22 academic year will start on October 1, the release stated.