‘Rains likely to lash Ramanagaram for next three days’

Though many parts of Ramanagaram were flooded on Monday, rains don’t seem to be the main culprit. Ramanagaram received 32.5 mm of rainfall till 7 p.m. on Monday evening, relatively not very heavy rains. Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) officials blamed the flooding on overflowing lakes.

An official from the district administration said, “breach of various lakes have led into the flood situation in the district, and this is not because of rain. The lakes which have not been full for more than a few years now for the first time have full and overflowed”.

The situation is likely to only be aggravated further as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains for Ramanagaram district for another three days. IMD has forecast thunderstorms with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain in Ramanagaram, Mysuru, Mandya, Kolar, Tumakuru, Chamarajanagar, and Hassan regions of south Karnataka for Tuesday. The highest rainfall recorded in Karnataka in the past 24 hours was 193 mm in Gubbi of Tumakuru district in south Karnataka.