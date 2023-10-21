Raid on brothel exposes fake Aadhaar card racket in Bengaluru 

October 21, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

A recent raid by the police at a brothel which was being run in Bengaluru, has now led to an investigation into an alleged racket of generating fake Aadhaar cards, Voter’s IDs, and other government documents.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) on October 19 filed a complaint at Hebbal police station about the racket of generating fake government identity cards, following which the police have now commenced the probe.

Notices issued

Two days after the complaint was filed by the CCB, the Hebbal police have issued notices to three accused in the case, Mounesh Kumar, Bhagat, Raghavendra, who were running an “online service centre” in the Hebbal police jurisdiction.

A CCB officer said, “After we conducted the raid on the brothel, we usually check for their identity and we found that the address in the Aadhaar card was wrong. Upon a probe, we developed suspicion that the cards were fake.”

According to sources, the sex workers were given fake Aadhaar cards.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Saidulu Adavath told The Hindu, “We have issued notices to the accused in the case and the complaint was filed by the CCB.”

Minister denies link

Meanwhile, a photograph of one of the accused, Mounesh Kumar, with Minister for Urban Development B.S. Suresh (Byrathi) started doing the rounds on social media.

Mr. Suresh was not available for comment when contacted. However, speaking to a television channel, he denied any link to the accused, and said, “If someone takes a photograph with me and does something wrong, should I be held accountable for it? This is far from the truth.”