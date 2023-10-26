HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Postal Department official finds joy in raising butterflies

Kaiya Arora, who works as Director, Head Office, Postal services, has taken care of around 60 butterflies after she took interest in these beautiful creatures

October 26, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jahnavi T R
Jahnavi T.R.
Kaiya Arora, who works as Director, Head Office, Postal services, in Bengaluru holds a butterfly in her hand.

Kaiya Arora, who works as Director, Head Office, Postal services, in Bengaluru holds a butterfly in her hand.

For residents of cities, pets usually mean dogs, cats, or, in some cases, birds. However, an officer from the Postal Department in Bengaluru rears butterflies. Kaiya Arora, 40, works as Director, Head Office, Postal services. She has taken care of around 60 butterflies. 

During her posting in Mumbai, Ms Arora, an enthusiastic gardener, noticed a pupa inside a plant she was growing. That began her journey of rearing butterflies, as she researched more on the topic. She continued her hobby even after she moved to Bengaluru a couple of years ago. 

“Butterflies need two types of plants for their survival – host plants and nectar plants. While nectar plants are common for all butterflies, which are usually tubular plants, every butterfly needs a different host plant depending on its species,” she explained. “Citrus plants and curry leaf plants are usually used as host plants by some butterflies,” she added.  

Butterflies need two types of plants for their survival – host plants and nectar plants. While nectar plants are common for all butterflies, every butterfly needs a different host plant depending on its species.

Butterflies need two types of plants for their survival – host plants and nectar plants. While nectar plants are common for all butterflies, every butterfly needs a different host plant depending on its species.

The first step in the process of rearing is to identify the butterfly eggs. “Once you identify the eggs, you have to bring the plant inside. After that, you have to forget about the plant,” she said in a humorous tone. After an egg hatches and the caterpillar comes out, they eat the plant almost entirely and become pupae (transitional stage).  

Eventually, when an adult butterfly comes out, it is important to protect it until its wings are completely dry.

“Another important aspect about raising butterflies is to protect them — from the time you find the eggs until they can fly — from predators like lizards, sparrows and other birds,” she said. 

She is now familiar with Papillion butterflies like Swallow Tales, Common Mormon, Common Roses; Pieridae butterflies; and Lycaeninae butterflies, which are Blue Coppers.  

Kaiya Arora has taken care of around 60 butterflies since she began taking an interest in the beautiful creatures.

Kaiya Arora has taken care of around 60 butterflies since she began taking an interest in the beautiful creatures.

When asked if she noticed any difference while raising butterflies in two different cities, Ms Arora said, “Bengaluru is more conducive for butterflies, as they need bright sunlight whereas Mumbai is a concrete jungle. Here you can find species like Jamaican Spike and Lantana in greater numbers.” 

Ms Arora, an engineering graduate, had always been interested in nature, which led her to this unique hobby. “It is about the joy of being a part of the entire process and the ecosystem. I had once released 30 butterflies together,” she says with pride. 

Related stories

Related Topics

ecosystems / habitat (conservation) / wildlife / bengaluru / Mumbai

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.