Photos | Independence Day 2023 in Bengaluru

Images from the Independence Day celebrations in Karnataka

August 15, 2023 05:20 pm | Updated 05:29 pm IST

K. Murali Kumar

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led the Independence Day celebrations in Karnataka, at an impressive function at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground in Bengaluru on August 15, 2023.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Students put up an impressive show at the Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru on August 15, 2023.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Independence Day celebrations in Karnataka were led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru, on August 15, 2023.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Armed personnel at the Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru, on August 15, 2023.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Canine squad at the Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru, on August 15, 2023.

Photo: k Murali Kumar

Civil Defence Corps at the Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru, on August 15, 2023.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

The Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru were organised at the Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw Parade Ground, on M.G. Road.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

Students perform at the Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru, on August 15, 2023.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

The Tornadoes, team of the Army Service Corps (ASC), perform at the Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru, on August 15, 2023.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

A team of the army’s Madras Engineer Group (MEG), informally known as Madras Sappers, showcase Kalaripayattu (art form involving martial skills).

Photo: k Murali Kumar

ASC team member showcases ‘Tent Pegging’ during the Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru on August 15, 2023.

Photo: K Murali Kumar

A member of Tornadoes reads The Hindu newspaper while performing a stunt at the Independence Day celebrations in Bengaluru on August 15, 2023.

