Now, Namma Metro commuters can grab a book on their way to work

November 28, 2022 03:50 pm | Updated 03:50 pm IST

The Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Metro Station (Majestic) is one of the busiest Namma Metro stations in Bengaluru. The interchange station witnesses lakhs of people switch from Purple Line to Green Line and vice versa every day.

So far, regular commuters would delight in the innovative art pieces and paintings that adorned the walls of the station. Now, they can treat themselves to literary treasures too, thanks to Kendra Sahitya Akademi.

The Kendra Sahitya Akademi recently inaugurated its first Namma Metro bookstore in the city on November 9, 2022. Bengaluru is the second city, after Delhi, to have a Sahitya Akademi metro bookstore.

Located on the concourse level at Gate A of the station, the bookshop is also within walking distance from the BMTC and KSRTC bus stands, making it accessible to a large number of commuters.

For books in your language

The Akademi’s publication programme has been devised to fill a void where Indian readers can find Indian and foreign language literature in their own language. The goal of the bookstore, therefore, is to make the best of Indian literature in 24 languages available to the masses at affordable prices, said Rajmohan, Office In-charge, Sahitya Akademi Regional Office, Bengaluru.

Of the 24 languages, the Metro store currently sells books in English, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam as well as a few titles in Hindi in the category of literary fiction, such as novels, short story and poetry collections.

“We also have a good collection of award-winning translations of literary classics from one Indian language to the other, and from foreign languages to Indian languages as well,” Mr. Rajmohan said.

More publicity needed

Nandini L, a commuter from Kasturinagar, visited the bookshop. “Being a reader, I am amazed to see the bookstore at the Metro station. There have a variety of literature, novels and journals here. I have purchased Rock of Hampi and Sri Ramayana Darshanam by Kuvempu. Bookstores like this must be encouraged,” she said.

“The response from the public has been good but a little more publicity could increase the footfall,” Rajmohan said.

The bookstore is currently offering readers upto 10% discount on its entire collection. It is open from Monday to Saturday between 10.30 am and 6 pm.