NCB recovers 1591 kgs of ganja in Aurad, Bidar

Officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday busted an inter-state drug racket, arrested two persons and recovered 1591 kilos of Marijuana concealed in a truck.

Based on the tip off, a team of officials intercepted the truck at Wanmarapalli checkpost in Aurad, Bidar district and recovered 774 packets concealed in a specially designed cavity of the truck. The officials have taken the duo into custody to ascertain their network and the source of the large cache of the narcotics.

This is the second biggest recovery in this year where huge quantity of ganja has been seized within a span of two months, S. K. Mishra, Zonal Director, NCB said.

Earlier the NCB team had seized 1596 kilos of ganja in the month of March. In that case, ganja was being transported in a truck from Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.