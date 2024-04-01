April 01, 2024 05:20 pm | Updated 05:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The delay in installation of power supply lines in Nadaprabhu Kempegowda Layout (NPKL) of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is leading to repeated theft of electrical equipment. Although the work to set up a sub-station to supply power to nine blocks in the layout commenced in mid-2022, at least 20% of the work is yet to be completed.

The contractors have erected electric poles, transformer poles and drawn copper line wires across the layout besides feeder box units, transformer components, Ring Main Unit (RMU) components. But, over the past few months, burglars are allegedly stealing the components of these equipment.

Despite almost nine years into allotment of sites, the formation of the layout is yet to be completed. Only a couple of houses have been constructed in the layout. People allotted sites rue that lack of power supply and non-completion of other work has discouraged them from building homes in their respective sites. BDA claims that temporary power supply is being arranged for people who begin construction on their sites.

Suryakiran A.S., spokesperson NPKL Open Forum, said, “As burglars are stealing various components of power-related units and transformers, the contractors are removing them to safeguard the material. Already the contractors have faced massive losses due to the theft. A complaint in this connection has been registered at Kumbalgodu police station. Besides burglary, many materials have been vandalised. But, the BDA appears to have turned a blind eye towards these problems. The lack of power supply has also hindered overall development of the layout.”

The Kumbalgodu police confirmed that a complaint had been filed.

The BDA is pointing the finger at people allotted sites for not commencing construction of houses.

BDA Commissioner Jayaram N. said these incidents had not come to his knowledge. He claimed that the authority has deployed guards to protect materials in the layout. He added that people allotted sites should start construction of their houses.