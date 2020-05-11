Migrant labourers, police clash in Bengaluru

Migrant labourers unhappy with their contractors gathered at Veeranapalya Colony in Amruthahalli on Sunday. Over 500 labourers started protesting, demanding that they be allowed to return to their hometowns, and locked in two representatives of the company they were employed with. They pelted stones at the police vehicles that arrived at the spot.
The labourers said they were tired of waiting for their turn to go home and alleged that the contractor was apathetic to their plight and financial situation.
Two police vehicles were damaged in a melee. The police alerted the control room seeking reinforcement. Additional police personnel rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. “We called in activists who have been interacting with residents of the colony to help defuse the situation. The situation is tense but under control now,” said a police officer.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Letter from Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism