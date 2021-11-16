Bengaluru

Man killed

A labourer was stabbed to death by a group of five men in Byappanahalli on Sunday night. The victim, Bhoopat Singh, 25, hailed from Madhya Pradesh and worked as a drill operator at an under-construction house. According to the police, Singh and other labourers were living in a shed next to the construction site.

On a Sunday, after dinner, he and his friends stopped at a shop in the area for cold drinks. “While returning home, he got into an argument with the others which escalated into a fight. One of the accused pulled out a knife and stabbed Bhoopat in his chest and stomach. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed later,” said the police. The Byappanahalli police have registered a case of murder and efforts are on track down the accused who are on the run.


