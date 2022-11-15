Man dies minutes after a fisticuff in Bengaluru, murder case booked

November 15, 2022 12:52 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - Bengaluru

A 26-year-old man died minutes after being involved in a fisticuff over a trivial issue near his office on Saturday. While it is speculated that he died of a heart attack, his father has given a complaint to the police alleging murder against the other person involved in the fisticuff, based on which the police have registered a murder case and are further probing the case.

The deceased has been identified as Sudarshan Rao, 26, a resident of Byatrayanapura and working at a private firm in Kasavanahalli.

According to the police, on Saturday afternoon, as was his practice, he came down from his third floor office to the bakery on the ground floor and went to buy a cigarette. However, the bakery owner was out for lunch and had in turn asked the neighbouring shopkeeper Ramachandra Reddy to look after the shop.

When Mr. Rao said he knew the bakery owner well and went ahead to fetch a cigarette from the shop, Reddy objected to it and a fisticuff broke out between the two, and the fight was captured on a CCTV camera nearby.

After others rushed and separated the two, Mr. Rao returned to the third floor office and collapsed dead in his chair a few minutes later.

The Bellandur police said there were no external injuries on the body and an autopsy was conducted and the report was still awaited.

However, as his father alleged murder, the Ballendur police have booked Reddy for murder.