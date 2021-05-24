Lockdown violators worshipped

Madanayakanahalli police adopt this approach in the hope of shaming the culprits

While the Bengaluru police continued to strictly enforce the lockdown on Sunday, their counterparts in Madanayakanahalli, on the outskirts of the city, adopted a novel approach in the hope of shaming violators: they garlanded motorists caught breaking the rules.

The police garlanded 32 bikers and two autorickshaw drivers as well as performed an aarti.

“This is the only option left as motorists are not listening to us,” said Inspector Manjunath B.S., Madanayakanahalli police station.

The police set up barricades near Navayuga toll on Tumakuru Road and intercepted motorists.

“We have resorted to canning, booking cases, seizing vehicles and even launching awareness drives and making public announcements, but nothing seems to be working,” he added.

As part of the strategy, they decided to garland violators in the hope that the lesson will stick this time around. Photos of the garlanded violators were taken while senior police officers tried to counsel them on how COVID-19 spreads and the risk they were exposing themselves and their families to by violating the rules.

“Of course, we also seized their bikes and issued notices,” said Mr. Manjunath.

1,488 vehicles seized

In Bengaluru, the police seized 1,488 vehicles of which 1,308 were two-wheelers. Cases were registered against 413 persons for flouting lockdown rules. They were booked and later released on station bail. The police also booked 184 cases against shops and commercial establishments.

According to senior police officials, most people did not have valid reasons for taking their vehicles out. “Many claimed they were going to get vaccinated but had no documents to corroborate their claim. Motorists, who had genuine reasons, were allowed to pass,” said a senior police official.

Police Commissioner Kamal Pant requested citizens to stay at home during the lockdown and cooperate with the police. “The enforcement is to contain the spread of COVID-19, and we request people to be responsible and help the police make the lockdown successful,” he said.