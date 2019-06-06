Kumaraswamy launches ‘Pink Sarathi’ vehicles

Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Thursday flagged off the ‘Pink Sarathi’ vehicles procured by the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) under the ‘Nirbhaya’ scheme.

The corporation had received ₹56.07 crore from the Union government under the scheme and had taken up various measures for the safety of women passengers, including the launch of Pink Sarathi vehicles.

The BMTC now has a fleet of 25 Pink Sarathi vehicles fitted with GPS and public announcement systems. It will deploy these vehicles to attend to the grievances of women passengers in city buses.

The Chief Minister also launched the student bus pass scheme for the current academic year by unveiling smart cards. In the previous academic year, the corporation had issued 3.5 lakh student passes.