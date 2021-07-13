KSCPCR cracks the whip on school managements blocking online classes

‘Will recommend cancelling NOC’

After being flooded with complaints from parents against school managements, the Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KSCPCR) has warned schools that they will be in trouble if they continue to block online classes for not paying school fees in full for the 2021-2022 academic year.

KSCPCR chairman Fr. Antony Sebastian said on Monday that the commission had called for a hearing and summoned 19 school managements against whom complaints were received. In addition, hearing was conducted with 14 school managements on Tuesday.

“A majority of these are central board schools who are demanding that parents pay fees in full. As many parents have not, they have blocked online classes for students,” he said.

Fr. Sebastian said all school managements had agreed to unblock online classes and warned that if schools fail to adhere to the commission’s orders, it would direct the jurisdictional Block Education Officers to initiate action against the schools. He also said the BEO would be recommended to cancel the No Objection Certificate of the schools.

However, many parents pointed out that they would have to wait for school managements to communicate if they had decided to allow online classes. “Although the school managements have agreed to the commission’s decision, we will have to wait for the school to issue a circular providing access to online classes,” a parent, who had filed a complaint against the management, said.