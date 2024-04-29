GIFT a SubscriptionGift
KEA to publish key answers of KCET-2024 today

April 29, 2024 09:05 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will publish the key answers of the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET-2024) on its website on Tuesday and students will be allowed to file the objections for the same. 

“Students can use their login ID and password and file the objections through the KEA website,” said S. Ramya, Executive Director of KEA.

Following instructions by the Department of Higher Education, the KEA will exempt key answers for 50 out-of-syllabus questions, including 11 in Biology, nine in Physics, 15 each in Mathematics and Chemistry, and it has decided to mark ‘X’ in front of the questions.

The KEA is planning to announce the KCET-2024 results by the end of May and preparations have already been made for the assessment of the answer sheets.

Amidst these developments, the KEA has submitted the report to the government on Monday, on the basis of the objections filed by the students, parents and educational institutions about the out-of-syllabus questions in the KCET-2024.

April 27 was the last date to file objections and around 4,000 were filed. “Among 4,000 objections, many were inaccurate and several students had filed separate objections to each question they considered out of syllabus. Therefore, the KEA has considered 1,500 objections that were accurate, thoroughly reviewed them, and analysed the validity of the questions raised by the students and submitted the report,” sources said.

