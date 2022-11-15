Infosys Science Foundation announces six prize winners for 2022, including two from Bengaluru

November 15, 2022 03:59 pm | Updated 04:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

Infosys Science Foundation announced the winners of the Infosys Prize 2022, which includes two from Bengaluru, on November 15.

The Infosys Prize is given to individuals in six categories – Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences, and Social Sciences.

Two recipients from Bengaluru are — Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor, National Law School of India University; and Mahesh Kakde, Professor of Mathematics, Indian Institute of Science.

The prize for each category comprises a gold medal, a citation, and a purse of $100,000 (or its equivalent in rupees). The awards will be presented on January 7, 2023.

The foundation said that panels of accomplished jurors comprising world-renowned scholars and experts shortlisted the winners of the Infosys Prize 2022 from 218 nominations.

“The Infosys Prize is promoting stellar research in India by identifying and rewarding individual scholars. Even as our laureates add to the sum total of human knowledge, their work has a real impact in the here and now. We hope that their work will have far-reaching effects, not just in solving our current problems but will set the stage for finding solutions for the existential crises facing humanity, such as the effects of climate change, accessible diagnostics and healthcare, challenges of mental health, fulfilment of fundamental human rights, and others,” said Kris Gopalakrishnan, president, Infosys Science Foundation.

Winners of the Infosys Prize 2022

Engineering and Computer Science

Suman Chakraborty, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, and Dean of Research and Development, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur won the award for his work in elucidating the interaction of fluid mechanics, interfacial phenomena, and electro-mechanics at the micro- and nano scale.

Humanities

Sudhir Krishnaswamy, Vice Chancellor, National Law School of India University, Bengaluru won the ward for his insightful understanding of the Indian Constitution, especially his carefully argued account of the importance of the landmark ‘basic structure doctrine’ adopted by the Supreme Court in 1973 that guides and constrains various efforts to amend the Constitution, while also ensuring its stability in the face of executive and legislative outcomes in India’s political life.

Life Sciences

Vidita Vaidya, Professor and Chairperson, Department of Biological Sciences, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai won the award for her contribution to understanding brain mechanisms that underlie mood disorders, such as anxiety and depression, including signals engaged by the neurotransmitter serotonin in causing persistent changes in behaviour induced by early life stress, and the role of serotonin in energy regulation in brain cells.

Mathematical Sciences

Mahesh Kakde, Professor of Mathematics, Indian Institute of Science won the award for contributions to algebraic number theory. His work on the non-commutative Iwasawa main conjecture, his work on the Gross-Stark conjecture (with Samit Dasgupta and Kevin Ventullo), and his work on the Brumer-Stark conjecture (with Samit Dasgupta), resolves outstanding conjectures at the heart of modern number theory.

Physical Sciences

Nissim Kanekar, Professor, National Centre for Radio Astronomy, Pune won the award for his study of galaxies in an era in which stars were being formed at a maximum rate — the so-called ‘high noon’ period.

Social Sciences

Rohini Pande, Henry J. Heinz II Professor of Economics and Director, Economic Growth Center, Yale University won the award for her outstanding research on subjects of key importance, including governance and accountability, women’s empowerment, the role of credit in the lives of the poor, and the environment.