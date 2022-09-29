Bengaluru’s Indian Institute of Horticultural Research tops the list of 93 ICAR institutes in national ranking

Plant varieties and technologies developed by Institute located in Hessarghatta is contributing about ₹13,000 crore a year to country’s exchequer

Hesaraghatta-based Indian Institute of Horticultural Research conducts research on 54 major horticultural crops and has released 330 hybrids and other varieties in these crops ever since its inception in 1967. | Photo Credit: file photo

Bengaluru has got one more feather in its cap with the Hesaraghatta-based Indian Institute of Horticultural Research (IIHR) being ranked top among institutions run by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

The IIHR has topped the combined list of ranking for 2019-20 and 2020-21 that was released by the IIHR on Wednesday.

In all, 93 various institutes run by the ICAR in different parts of the country were considered for ranking.

The ranking is done on various parameters including the institute profile, performance, recognition and awards received by its faculty, research output and outcome, impact of research taken up by the institute, and vision and future readiness of the institute.

While each of these parameters were allotted certain marks, the institutes were judged for a maximum of 100 marks.

Vast research

IIHR conducts research on 54 major horticultural crops and has released 330 hybrids and other varieties in these crops ever since its inception in 1967.

The institute has also released 157 technologies that have played a major role in boosting horticultural productivity in the country. The estimated impact of eight of these selected hybrids/varieties and technologies to the national exchequer is around ₹13,000 crore annually.

The institute is also focusing on the promotion of entrepreneurship through horticultural technologies and at present there are three technology business incubators in operation at the institute to hand hold and promote horticultural entrepreneurship.

Seed portal

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country, the IIHR recently launched an online portal for the sales of the seeds of the varieties released by it.

Institute Director Debi Sharma said the recognition for ICHR had increased the responsibility of the institute. IIHR was keen on pursuing its cutting edge research in new areas, she said.

Meanwhile, the National Bureau of Agricultural Insect Resources and the National lnstitute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease lnformatics, which too are ICAR institutes located in Bengaluru, have got the 23rd and the 50th rank respectively.