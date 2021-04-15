Guidelines for Ramzan

They were issued by the Karnataka government

Karnataka government has issued a set of COVID-19 related guidelines for the month of Ramzan amidst a rise in cases in Karnataka. Large gatherings will be prohibited, wearing of masks will be compulsory and mosques in containment zones will remain closed till the zone is denotified, according to the guidelines.

The government has also advised people above 60, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years to stay at home. The notification has emphasised the need to maintain social distance at all times. It has advised against physical contact while greeting each other.

It has also recommended announcement of Dos and Don’ts through loudspeakers before prayers and forming of queues with social distancing to enter any premises.