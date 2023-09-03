HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang of three booked for stealing pet dog

September 03, 2023 11:36 pm | Updated 11:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The advertisement seeking information about the missing dog and announcing ₹1 lakh cash reward for the same.

The advertisement seeking information about the missing dog and announcing ₹1 lakh cash reward for the same.

The R.T. Nagar police have taken up a complaint against three bike-borne men who stole a four-year-old husky which was out on an evening walk in Kavala Bhairasandra on Saturday.

The dog named Whisky was out on the walk along with three other dogs escorted by a security guard. It was routine for the dog to walk without a leash and come back with the guard .

It was around 9 p.m. when three men on a bike passed-by while the dogs were walking. They returned quickly before picking up Whisky and sped away.

The security guard tried to stop them and even chased them shouting for help. He called the owner Maheshwar who rushed to the spot and searched for the dog before alerting the police.

Mr. Maheshwar, a sales executive, continued to search for his pet along with his friends and has even circulated an advertisement, seeking information about his dog and announcing ₹1 lakh cash reward.

“Whisky is a very friendly dog and that is why she neither resisted nor barked when she was taken away,” Mr. Maheshwar said.

The police have obtained the CCTV camera footage and are trying to get the images enhanced to identify the accused and the bike they used.

Related Topics

Karnataka / bengaluru / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.