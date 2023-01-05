Gadkari has assured alignment of Bengaluru Ring Road will be altered near Bannerghatta Forest: CM Bommai

January 05, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

After a meeting with Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media persons that the Union Minister has assured that the alignment of the Satellite Township Ring Road (STRR) — Bengaluru Ring Road — will be changed near Bannerghatta.

Earlier, there was a proposal to build the road in the forest area by building an elevated corridor of 7 km and the State government had raised strong reservations about the project as it impacts the wildlife of the National Park.

CM said, ”The State Wildlife Board had taken a stand that the proposed road should not go via the forest area. The minister has agreed to alter alignment resulting in increased project cost. The road goes via the periphery of the forest area.” The CM said 4-lane construction of Shiradi Ghat will commence from March and design is getting ready for building a tunnel network in the long run. The issue of prohibiting entry of heavy vehicles on Peenya Flyover came for discussion, Mr. Gadkari instructed the officials to take up the rectification works and allow all kinds of traffic on the flyover.

The NHAI is building 288 km STRR, out of which 244 fall in Karnataka and remaining in Tamil Nadu. Contract has been awarded to implement 136 km of work. He added that the provision will be made to build double decker roads in future. “The construction of STRR will help in decongesting traffic in the city. The road links suburban areas such as Hoskote, Devanahalli, Ramangara and other areas. I suggest the State government set up satellite towns in these areas to resolve the traffic issues,” Nitin Gadkari said after his aerial inspection of the expressway. The minister reiterated the need of the skybus transport system to address the traffic issues and said the Ministry is working with various agencies having expertise.

Nitin Gadkari told the media persons that the NHAI is contemplating to use segregated waste of Bengaluru city for construction of ring road.