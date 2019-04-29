Farmer electrocuted in Tumakuru village

A farmer was electrocuted when he stepped on a live electric cable that had fallen on his paddy field at Alburu village in Tiptur taluk of Tumakuru district on Sunday.

The police identified the deceased as Krishne Gowda, 50, of Alburu. He had gone to the field to supply water to the crops. He accidentally stepped on the wire and got electrocuted, according to Nonavinakere police who have registered a case.

The villagers alleged that Krishne Gowda died because of negligence of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom).

Assistant Executive Engineer of Bescom K.T. Jayappa told The Hindu, “There was heavy wind and rain on Saturday night during which one of the power cables had snapped and fallen on the paddy field.”

He said villagers informed Bescom about the snapped wire. When Bescom linemen went to the spot around 11.30 a.m., they saw Krishne Gowda lying dead in the field. They then informed their higher officers, he said, and added that an inquiry had been ordered into the incident. After a report is submitted, compensation would be given to the family of the deceased, he said.

Boy recovering

Meanwhile, Saicharan, 9, who suffered an electric shock when he allegedly came in contact with a live wire at Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru on Friday evening, is recovering in a private hospital.

The boy, who is on ventilator support, regained consciousness on Sunday morning, his father, Basavaraju, told The Hindu. “He is on respiratory support and that’s why he is not able to speak. But he communicated with us using signs and even wanted to play games on my mobile. The doctors said they will remove him from the ventilator on Monday on a trial and if his respiration is normal, he will be shifted to a ward,” he said.

Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun visited the accident spot on Sunday and blamed Bescom officials for the accident. She said the wire was dangling within the reach of the boy. She said she would convene a meeting with Bescom and ensure measures were taken to prevent such accidents.

She also said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) would provide compensation to the family after the model code of conduct is lifted.

MLA for Mahalakshmi Layout K. Gopalaiah visited the victim in the hospital and announced that he would bear the cost of treatment. He would also speak to the Chief Minister and ensure all help to the family.