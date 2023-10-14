HamberMenu
Family of three killed, several others injured in accident on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

October 14, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The van that was involved in an accident on the expressway.

Three members of a family were killed and four others injured when their van collided with a lorry on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway near Kempegowdanadoddi in Ramanagara on Saturday morning at around 8 a.m.

The deceased have been identified as Rajesh, 50, his wife Latha, 45, and her mother Lakshmmamma. The injured, Suresh, Srujan, Rohan, and Mohan, were admitted to the Ramanagara district hospital.

The victims were from Peenya and were heading to Srirangapatna to perform rituals following the death of a relative who died recently. Rajesh, worked as an auto rickshaw driver and was driving the van on Saturday. Police said in a bid to overtake the lorry, he lost control over the vehicle and collided with it, the police said.

The impact of the accident was so high that the vehicle was mangled and the police along with the passers-by struggled to rescue the victims from the vehicle. The Ramanagara Traffic Police have registered a case and are investigating what led to the accident.

Following enforcement of speed limit and lane discipline, the number of fatal accidents on Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway had drastically come down in the recent months.

