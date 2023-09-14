Decarbonisation charter calls for concerted efforts from construction industry

September 14, 2023 09:30 am | Updated 09:30 am IST - Bengaluru

Decarbonisation Business Charter (DBC), a joint effort by WRI India, Alliance For an Energy Efficient Economy (AEEE), EcoCollab, and Mahindra Lifespace Developers held a Call for Action event in Bengaluru on 12 September to encourage practices that reduce the impact of building and construction industry on the environment.

The event saw 21 signatories from Bengaluru signing the charter. The charter which targets 100 signatories so far has seen 65 entities including JSW Steel, Landmark Developers, Lemon Tree hotels and Sterling India among others coming on board.

The sessions addressed architects, designers, developers, contractors, property owners, facility managers, material manufacturers, and industry bodies whose role would be crucial in transitioning towards a low-carbon pathway.

The activities of the charter have been supported by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

Jonas Brunschwig, Swissnex in India, Consulate General of Switzerland, noted that India has one of the most ambitious net zero goals and cooperation is essential for decarbonisation. Cement being one of the most used materials in construction he highlighted the case of LC3 cement developed by IIT-Madras, IIT-Delhi, IIT-Bombay and TARA.

LC3 or Limestone Calcinated Clay Cement is an alternative cement and comprises limestone, gypsum, calcinated clay and clinker. A cost effective and less energy intensive alternative to cement, LC3 reduces carbon dioxide emissions in cement production by up to 40 per cent.

Mr. Brunschwig noted that LC3 has been nothing short of a revolution for the cement sector and is being massively adopted by cement companies around the world.

“Through the manufacture of LC3, 125 million tons of CO2 has already been avoided. Through its adoption, up to 400 million tons of CO2 can be avoided annually until 2030. This is the single biggest technology contribution to decarbonisation,” he said.

“It’s an achievement India and Switzerland can be proud of because it was achieved through multiyear cooperation,” he added.

The event also saw Amarnath N., CEO of Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL), Mr. Guruprakash Sastry, Head Climate Action at Infosys, Mr. G.C. Modgil, Senior Fellow ASHRAE, CEO - Sterling India and Dr. Srinivas Shroff Nagesha Rao, Consultant, UNDP among others speaking.

Mr. Sastry of Infosys highlighted the journey of the organisation towards net zero status which it achieved in 2020. He noted that from 2008 to 2020, Infosys was able to avoid 2.36 billion KWh through energy efficiency efforts while the company size increased three times between that period. The company also reduced its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 75 per cent during the same period.