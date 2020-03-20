Bengaluru

COVID-19 | Two patients recover; to be discharged today

One more person tests positive in Karnataka

Raising hopes of recovery amidst panic over COVID-19 pandemic, two positive patients quarantined in the State-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases have completely recovered and will be discharged on Friday.

The patients — 47-year-old wife of the first positive patient who returned from U.S. to Bengaluru on March 1 and 26-year-old techie who returned from Greece — have been asymptomatic for the past one week. They have been tested for the virus once every three days and have tested negative. The husband of patient of the 47-year-old and her 13-year-old daughter have also “almost recovered” and will be discharged by Saturday. Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar told presspersons on Thursday that both patients would be home-quarantined for 14 days after discharge.

Meanwhile, one more patient has tested positive, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Karnataka to 15.

