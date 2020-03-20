COVID-19 | Two patients recover; to be discharged today

Raising hopes of recovery amidst panic over COVID-19 pandemic, two positive patients quarantined in the State-run Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases have completely recovered and will be discharged on Friday.
The patients — 47-year-old wife of the first positive patient who returned from U.S. to Bengaluru on March 1 and 26-year-old techie who returned from Greece — have been asymptomatic for the past one week. They have been tested for the virus once every three days and have tested negative. The husband of patient of the 47-year-old and her 13-year-old daughter have also “almost recovered” and will be discharged by Saturday. Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar told presspersons on Thursday that both patients would be home-quarantined for 14 days after discharge.
Meanwhile, one more patient has tested positive, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Karnataka to 15.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.