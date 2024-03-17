GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM Siddaramaiah to review drinking water crisis in Bengaluru today

The review comes amidst various measures having been announced to tackle the crisis, even as the government has drawn criticism over lax implementation on the ground

March 17, 2024 08:54 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Civic agencies have also not been able to effectively implement the ban of potable water for non-essential purposes in Bengaluru.

Civic agencies have also not been able to effectively implement the ban of potable water for non-essential purposes in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File Photo

 

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will chair a meeting on the drinking water crisis in the city on Monday afternoon. While Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar has held multiple meetings on the crisis, this will be the first time the Chief Minister will review the situation. 

The review meeting comes amidst various measures having been announced to tackle the crisis, even as the government has drawn criticism over lax implementation on the ground. For instance, civic agencies have also not been able to effectively implement the ban of potable water for non-essential purposes.

A possible solution for Bengaluru’s water crisis: Data

No. of tankers

Meanwhile, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairman V. Ramprasath Manohar said around 95% of water tankers had already registered with the civic body. 1,732 water tankers have registered with Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) as on March 15, which was the last date for registration. 

However, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok said that the government had themselves said there were around 3,500 water tankers in the city and only 1,732 have registered. The government is yet to implement the price cap it announced and it hasn’t even pasted stickers of the price cap on all registered tankers. He demanded that the government install GPS to track tankers and end the mafia. 

Also Read | Bengaluru, the parched IT capital of India 

Flying blind

Meanwhile, a senior civic official said that both BWSSB and BBMP are supplying free water to 110 villages and the erstwhile City Municipal Corporations and Town Municipal Corporation areas were added to BBMP in 2007. However, the official said that there was no study on the water needs of these areas and presently they were “flying blind”.

Based on the population and available groundwater resources, there is a need for the BWSSB to conduct a study and identify the water needs of an area. Based on this only, civic agencies must try to supply water to these areas. “Presently, it is very ad hoc,” the official said. 

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / water / environmental issues / water rights / drinking water / water harvesting / water supply / ministers (government)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.