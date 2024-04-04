GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

C-CAMP develops new OptiDrop platform to study single cells

The novel microfluidic chip-based platform allows for optical sensing of biological samples without the expensive open space

April 04, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau
OptiDrop is developed using a proprietary microfluidic chip with integrated optical fibres photomultiplier tubes and a pulse counter.<HA,4,0> 

OptiDrop is developed using a proprietary microfluidic chip with integrated optical fibres photomultiplier tubes and a pulse counter.<HA,4,0>  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP) in Bengaluru has developed a new platform that makes it easier and cheaper to study single cells.

Named OptiDrop, the platform has potential applications in diagnostics, therapeutics, agriculture, and animal health. The novel microfluidic chip-based platform allows for optical sensing of biological samples without the expensive open space, and bulky optical components routinely used in microscopy and flow cytometry-based techniques.

This innovation, developed by C-CAMP’s Discovery to Innovation Accelerator team enables the study of single cells encapsulated in droplets with ease and precision.

“Traditional flow cytometers, used for fluorophore-based biomarker detection, are limited by high costs, bulkiness, and larger sample volume requirements, often restricting their usage to few hospitals, research or diagnostic labs. Optidrop will have game-changing downstream applications, including studying the impact on individual cells during a drug screen, environment control (water contamination counter), detection and sorting of CAR-T cells in immuno- oncotherapeutics, selection of CRISPR-modified single cells and selection of high-efficiency clones in single-cell genomics,” said Dr. Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director of C-CAMP and one of the lead authors of the paper.

How it work

The team, consisting of researchers from C-CAMP and IIT-Madras, developed OptiDrop using a proprietary microfluidic chip with integrated optical fibres, photomultiplier tubes and a pulse counter. As each droplet flows through the microfluidic channel lit by an incident beam, light is scattered from its surface and contents. The platform detects fluorescent signals associated with the individual droplet. The output or signals are captured, processed and read live through an in-house developed software.

How much does it cost?

Flow cytometers currently available in the market can cost anywhere between ₹ 45 lakhs and ₹ 1 crore. OptiDrop setup costs only about ₹10 lakh and depending on the requirements of the application, the cost of light sources, detectors and pumps can be reduced by replacing these components with lower-cost alternatives for larger-scale production without compromising the sensitivity of the device.

Related Topics

science (general) / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.