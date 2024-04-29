BMRCL’s pre-monsoon safety drive: 750 tree branches along Bengaluru metro lines to be trimmed

April 29, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) plans to trim around 750 tree branches along two existing railway lines: the Purple Line from Whitefield to Challaghatta, and the Green Line from Nagasandra to Silk Institute, as part of its pre-monsoon safety drive.

These branches extend over viaducts, posing a risk of falling onto trains during the rainy season, prompting BMRCL to take action, according to officials. “Ahead of the monsoon, and considering the abundance of trees along the metro line, we’ve opted to trim branches that pose a risk of breaking during heavy rains. This proactive measure aims to prevent any branches from falling onto the viaducts below. This trimming will be conducted in a scientifically sound manner, ensuring the trees’ health and safety,” officials said.

This is not the first time BMRCL has decided to trim tree branches, and similar exercises have been conducted earlier to avoid tree branches falling onto the metro viaducts.

Officials explained that trimming the tree branches will require skilled cutters and a hydraulic crane weighing approximately 60 tonnes. A total of over 370 branches on the Purple Line and 380 branches on the Green Line are slated for trimming.

This task will be completed at a cost of ₹36 lakh, and through a bidding process, it will be assigned to the winning bidder. “The falling of tree branches usually results in damage to structures and disrupts signaling systems,” added the official, emphasising the necessity of trimming the branches.

In 2018, a branch fell onto the electricity supply line between Lalbagh and Jayanagar stations, causing a power outage and halting train services for around 90 minutes.