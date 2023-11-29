Bitcoin scam: SIT seeks details of hacker Sriki’s stay in Bengaluru Central Prison, officers who were on duty

November 29, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the bitcoin scam has issued a notice to the Prison and Correctional Services Department seeking multiple details.

According to sources, in a letter sent to the department, the SIT has sought details about hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki’s stay in the Bengaluru Central Prison. The notice was sent by the head of the SIT, Additional Director-General of Police (ADGP) Manish Karbikar.

Sriki was arrested in 2020 in a drug case after he was suspected of being involved in purchasing narcotic substances through the Dark Net. Later, in the course of the investigation, it was found that he had allegedly hacked Bitfinex, a cryptocurrency trading website, and government websites. In a volunteer statement given to the police, Sriki admitted to hacking. He was in prison between 2020 and 2021.

In the notice issued to the Director-General (DG), Prisons, the SIT, according to sources, has sought details about the timeline of Sriki’s stay in the prison and in which cell he was kept. The SIT has also asked the department to share details of visitors who met him while he was in the prison at Parappana Agrahara.

The source said that through the notice, the investigation team wants to know the names or details of the prison officers who were on duty during Sriki’s stay. The team has also sought details about Sriki’s movement between the court and the prison when he was under judicial custody. The source said initially it was suspected that three senior officers and a constable may have been involved in the scam and instrumental in making Sriki move bitcoins from inside the quarantine cell. “But now it is suspected that more officials may be involved in the scandal,” the source added.

When contacted, Mr. Karbikar said this was part of the investigation and refused to comment further.