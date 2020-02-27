Bengaluru

Biffes 2020: No separate queue for senior citizens

The organisers say that separate queues would hamper the chances of people getting to watch a film.

The organisers say that separate queues would hamper the chances of people getting to watch a film.   | Photo Credit: SudhakaraJain

Organisers cite shortage of seats as registrations cross the 11,000 mark

The twelfth edition of Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) seems to have got an overwhelming response from film buffs. Every year, the number of registrations average around 7,000, but this year, the number crossed the 11,000 mark.

“Around 60% of them are film enthusiasts who have paid and got a delegate pass for the festival,” said N. Vidyashankar, Artistic Director, Biffes.

“There may be some chaos at the festival, but it indicates the tremendous response of film buffs to the festival,” he added.

The large numbers expected at the festival has meant some adjustments, including the lack of a separate queue for senior citizens. This decision has not gone down well with many delegates.

“The wait for some films can be over an hour, as the queues are long. It is very difficult for people like me to stand for that long. This is an unfriendly move that does not take into consideration the needs of the elderly,” said Prakash K., a film buff.

Sunil K. Puranik, chairperson, Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, the organiser of the festival, said that the seats available is less compared to the number of registrations, and separate queues would hamper the chances of people getting to watch a film. “But we will be considerate and facilitate those who cannot stand in long queues,” he said.

Day passes will not be issued for now.

“Usually, we do not issue daily passes till the weekend is over. This year also we will follow the same practice. We will take a call on whether to issue day passes on Monday morning, but not before that,” said Mr. Vidyashankar.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 27, 2020 8:48:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/biffes-2020-no-separate-queue-for-senior-citizens/article30934285.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY