Bescom repairs 4,802 transformers under campaign

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has taken up maintenance of 4,802 transformers in its jurisdiction of eight districts since the Department of Energy launched the transformer maintenance campaign on May 5. Of this, 1,719 transformers have been serviced in Bengaluru Urban district.

The pre-monsoon showers in May had also resulted in the breakage of 600 electricity poles, which have been repaired, officials said.

The transformer campaign will now be extended up to May 20 as work has gained pace. Explaining what maintenance entails, a Bescom official said: “Sometimes, the sleeves in the conductors need replacement and at other times, there will be some loosely connected lines which might give rise to sparks when there is wind or rain. We tighten these wires also under maintenance. Other things like oil refiling and general maintenance are also taking place”.

Along with this, to avoid electric hazards, Bescom has also identified 5,000 transformers which need to be relocated to safer locations, an official said. Starting April 25, the department has so far shifted 2,587 transformers, data shows. “There were three to five pole transformers which would sometimes prove an obstruction for pedestrians. Now with this process, we are replacing them with special design transformers to make sure they are safe and pedestrian friendly,” the official added.

Preparation for monsoon

With monsoons expected to arrive earlier this year, Bescom is also set to conduct their routine maintenance before rains. “We have not started the pre-monsoon maintenance work yet as SSLC and PUC exams were going on and these works sometimes lead to power cuts,” said an official. He also added that it is the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) which needs to cut down bigger trees before monsoons to avoid unnecessary power cuts.

“BBMP is taking more time to clear trees. If they cut the bigger branches soon, then we can pull lines accordingly. Our teams are ready for monsoon”, the official added.