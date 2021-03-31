Bengaluru

Bengaluru records highest March temperature in over four years

Bengalureans have been feeling the heat, many complaining about the city’s usually salubrious climate giving way to unpleasant temperatures, and they seem to have a reason.

The city recorded the highest temperature in March in at least last four years on Wednesday with a maximum of 37.2 degree Celsius.

India Meteorological Department officials said the last time the same temperature was recorded was on March 26, 2017.

Officials also added that Wednesday’s record was 0.1 degree Celsius lesser than the all time record of 37.3 degree Celsius which was recorded on March 29, 1996.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday stood at 22.4 degree Celsius.

The mean maximum for March in Bengaluru is 33.1 degree Celsius, while the mean minimum is 20 degree Celsius.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 31, 2021 10:14:26 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/bengaluru-records-highest-march-temperature-in-over-four-years/article34208923.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY