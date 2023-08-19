HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Bengaluru experts rally for coordinated action in Namma Kere panel

All panellists unanimously agreed that the lake-related issues are compounded by excessive laws and disjointed agency actions

August 19, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In an event hosted by Citizens for Sankey and Bengaluru Praja Vedike on Saturday, experts from law, environment, civic activism, politics, and civil administration gathered for a ‘Namma Kere’ panel and engaged in a focused discussion on resolving issues afflicting Bengaluru’s lakes.

All panellists unanimously agreed that the lake-related issues are compounded by excessive laws and disjointed agency actions. BBMP Special Commissioner of Lakes Preeti Gehlot stressed on the necessity for a unified ‘lake body’ to streamline efforts across departments, including the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Rajeev Gowda, former MP and vice-chairman of the State Institute for Transformation of Karnataka, shared that there was definitely political will to lead coordinated efforts among government entities. “I can work towards being the catalyst to make this happen,” said Mr. Gowda.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.