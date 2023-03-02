BBMP presents budget for 2023-24 with an outlay ₹11,163.97 crore

March 02, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) presented its budget for the 2023-24 fiscal with an outlay of ₹11,163.97 crore, on March 2. The budget shows a surplus of ₹6.14 crore.

The total receipts of BBMP during 2023-24 will be ₹7,070.11 crore while the total Centre-State grants will be ₹4,093.86 crore. While the total receipts will be ₹11,163.97 crore, the total expenditure will be ₹11,157.83 crore, thereby resulting in a surplus of ₹6.14 crores, BBMP Special Commissioner for Finance, Jayaram Raipura announced in his budget speech at Town Hall.

For the third consecutive year, the BBMP presented its budget, in the absence of an elected council.

Income for BBMP and plugging loopholes

The Finance Department of the BBMP has implemented ‘Integrated Financial Management System’ (IFMS) to facilitate all payments

“By the end of 2022-23, all income and receipts as well as all inter-office transfers in BBMP will be brought within IFMS. From the first day of 2023-24, all income-receipts-inter office transfers-expenses of BBMP will be covered under IFMS,” he said.

The 2023-24 target for property tax is ₹4,690 crore, including cesses, said Mr Raipura.

The civic body expects to earn ₹300 crore this year and ₹800 crore in 2023-24 from the conversion of ‘B khatha’ under BBMP limits to ‘A khatha’.

How our money will be spent by BBMP officials

The BBMP has proposed ‘Bangalore Health System (BHS)’ to be set up by BBMP’s Special Health Commissioner. The BHS shall ensure medical care to all patients through call centres, help desks, free enrolment and free treatment.

Amidst citizens opposing flyovers, the BBMP has announced 15 flyovers and underpasses in various parts of Bengaluru.

The BBMP will take up white-topping on 150 km of road at a cost of ₹1,410 crore in 2023-24 while ₹450 crore has been earmarked for comprehensive development of 350 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads in light-TenderSURE mode. BBMP has earmarked ₹20 crore for maintenance of arterial and sub-arterial roads, and roads constructed under TenderSURE and Smart City schemes.

An amount of ₹17.25 crore has been earmarked to replace existing sodium vapour lights in BBMP limits with LED fittings. ‘Solar Roof-Top Net Metering’ will be taken up in 2023-24 on all buildings of BBMP under the 15th Finance Commission grant.

BBMP has proposed opening three bulk waste collection and transportation centres. “A 100-acre integrated solid waste management centre will also be opened on the outskirts of Bengaluru under PPP mode without any financial burden on BBMP,” said Mr Raipura.

BBMP will take up air pollution control projects at a cost of ₹450 crore in 2023-24 under the 15th Finance Commission grant.

₹15 crore has been earmarked for development of 15 new parks in 2023-24 while ₹80 crore has been earmarked for maintenance of existing parks.

“BBMP will increase 15 lakh tree saplings every year from 2023-24. For this, three new hi-tech nurseries at Hebbal and Dasarahalli are proposed in addition to existing five nurseries at a cost of ₹8 crore. ₹40 crore is earmarked for seedling, planting of saplings and tree pruning in 2023-24,” Mr Raipura said in his budget speech.

In view of flooding in 2022 following rains, ₹55 crore has been reserved in 2023-24 for repairs and maintenance of primary and secondary drains to prevent flooding or any untoward incident.