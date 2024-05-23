GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ane Park pond in Bengaluru that went dry comes back to life; now home to diverse birds

City has been recording moderate to heavy rainfall, which has brought down the temperature and filled ponds and lakes

Published - May 23, 2024 08:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Aasaavari Mohana Gobburu,Poorvi S
White-beasted Kingfisher.

White-beasted Kingfisher. | Photo Credit: Prema Kakade

A pond at Ane Park in Jayamahal Road is now home to Indian spot-billed ducks and other birds. It came back to life after a long dry spell when the city received rain after five months. The city has been recording moderate to heavy rainfall, which has brought down the temperature and filled ponds and lakes.

Earlier this month, a large number of fish died in the pond after the dissolved oxygen level dropped drastically. The oxygen level drops when the water level comes down in the water bodies. Eventually, the water nearly dried up in the pond. Now, after the city started to receive rainfall, the pond has returned to life, inviting birds and aquatic life.

Egret

Egret | Photo Credit: Prema Kakade

The pond is now home to diverse species of birds, fish, and turtles. According to Prema Kakade from the Citizens Initiative Jayamahal Area (CIJMA), Indian spot-billed ducks, Kingfishers, Egrets, and Night Herons are spotted now.

Ms. Kakade said, “This pond was initially a quarry, so it does not have a source of supply apart from the rain. Although there is a rainwater harvesting system and sprinklers to nourish the surrounding biodiversity of the area, it has not been completely efficient in fulfilling the needs of the pond.”

Spotted-bill with ducklings.

Spotted-bill with ducklings. | Photo Credit: Prema Kakade

Expressing joy after seeing the birds, she also cautioned visitors about the wrong practice of feeding the birds. “People are misinformed and less aware about feeding. The birds and wildlife should be left alone, and they will feed themselves,” she said.

She added that as the park comes under the horticulture department, the department is showing interest in maintaining the pond, while CJIMA is also looking after the well-being of the park and pond. “There is a lot of litter and plastic washed up on the waterbeds of the pond which needs immediate attention,” said Radhika Swaminathan, another member of the association. 

Night Heron.

Night Heron. | Photo Credit: Prema Kakade

Bangalore / Ecology Watch

