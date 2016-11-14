Woman commits suicide in her home

A 24-year old woman allegedly committed suicide in her house in the Basaveshwara Nagar police limits on Sunday night.

According to police, the woman Sujitha was married to Vinod (29), who works in a parking lot in the city. Police suspect that there used to be frequent quarrels between the two.

On Sunday night, a quarrel broke out between the two following which Sujitha ended her life by hanging from the ceiling fan in her house. Police said that Vinod saw her body and informed the police.

Her body was sent for post mortem. Vinod has been detained for interrogation.