Was BJP always anti-Tipu?

“The modern history of Karnataka covering the period 1782-1799 is known for the significant role played by Tipu Sultan, popularly known as the tiger of the Mysore kingdom. His concept of nation State, his idea of State entrepreneurship, his advanced military skill, his zeal for reforms, etc. make him a unique leader far ahead of his age.”

This quote is from an introduction written by the former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Jagadish Shettar, in the book ‘Tipu Sultan, a crusader for change’ by well-known scholar Sheikh Ali, published by the Karnataka government.

Such comments made in the past have become ammunition for the BJP’s critics and rivals, who question the party’s heated anti-Tipu Jayanti campaign.

The former Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader Basavaraj Horatti released two photographs, at a press conference in Hubballi, of B.S. Yeddyurappa and Mr. Shettar wearing turbans akin to the one worn by Tipu at different points of time. He said they were taken at functions attended by the two leaders in the past to remember Tipu.

Congress leaders have also pointed out that Mr. Yeddyurappa visited Tipu’s monuments after he broke away from the BJP and headed the Karnataka Janata Paksha in 2013.

“The politicians should know what they have spoken earlier,” said Mr. Horatti. “Now for political reasons, they are opposing Tipu Jayanti.” He also accused the Congress of being “bent on holding celebrations even in places where it has become an emotional issue for a particular community, just to please another section.”

Speaking to the The Hindu, Mr. Shettar said: “We are opposed to the State government celebrating Tipu Jayanti and many facts have come to light since it became a government-sponsored celebration.”

However, there are other examples of BJP leaders going soft on Tipu in the past. Sriramulu, BJP MP, who has been conspicuously quiet on the issue, has had a long association with the descendants of the king’s family.