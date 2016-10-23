Two pedestrians killed in separate accidents

In two separate accidents, two pedestrians, including a 65-years-old woman, were killed on Saturday.

According to the police, Padmavathi (65), wife of Devappa Gowda, was returning home after buying groceries from a nearby shop in Dodda Bommasandra at around 7.30 p.m, when a speeding motorcycle knocked her down while she was crossing the road. The rider has been identified as Joseph.

Padmavathy sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the nearest hospital, where the doctors declared her brought dead. The Hebbal traffic police have taken up a case of death due to negligence against the biker and are investigating.

In another incident, a 43-year-old man was killed when a speeding KSRTC bus knocked him down near Krishna floor mill on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Jagadeesh, a hardware engineer and resident of Srirampura.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. when Jagadeesh was walking to Majestic bus stand to catch a bus back home. A KSRTC bus going towards Kempegowda knocked him down while he was trying to cross the road.

The Highgrounds traffic police have detained the bus driver and seized the vehicle.