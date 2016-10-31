Kolar rural police nab motorbike thief

The rural police here have arrested a vehicle thief and recovered seven vehicles from him.

The police nabbed Narayanaswamy, a resident of Kakinatta in Kolar taluk, while he was riding a motorbike in near Moorandahalli a couple of days ago.

During interrogation, Narayanaswamy admitted to the crime. He confessed that he had robbed two wheelers from Kolar and Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district.

Four bikes and three mopeds worth Rs. 2 lakhs have been seized, the police said in a release.