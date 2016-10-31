Bengaluru

Kolar rural police nab motorbike thief

The rural police here have arrested a vehicle thief and recovered seven vehicles from him.

The police nabbed Narayanaswamy, a resident of Kakinatta in Kolar taluk, while he was riding a motorbike in near Moorandahalli a couple of days ago.

During interrogation, Narayanaswamy admitted to the crime. He confessed that he had robbed two wheelers from Kolar and Hoskote in Bengaluru Rural district.

Four bikes and three mopeds worth Rs. 2 lakhs have been seized, the police said in a release.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 3, 2020 9:25:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/Kolar-rural-police-nab-motorbike-thief/article16086077.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY