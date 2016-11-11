KFCC bars Vijay, Nagashekar, Ravivarma, Sundar Gowda from film activities

Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has temporarily barred director Nagashekar, producer Sundar Gowda, lead actor Duniya Vijay, and stuntmaster Ravivarma from participating in any film activity till a meeting with them, holding them responsible for the tragic end of Raghav Uday and Anil during the shooting of Maastigudi . This was decided at a meeting convened by the KFCC attended by the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, and associations of film directors, producers, stuntmen and artists.

Sa.Ra. Govindu, KFCC president, said: “The decision was unanimous, as the image of the Kannada film industry has been dented because of the tragedy. We will summon them and the future course of action would be decided after discussions with them.”