Gala wedding becomes talk of the town

The wedding of former Minister Janardhan Reddy's daughter Brahmani held on Palace Grounds on Wednesday seemed to be untouched by the money crisis on the streets outside. It had already become the talk of the town for its ostentatious sets and reported expenditure of Rs. 500 crore. The wedding was no less than a film set, felt most of the attendees.
Several farmers from Ballari turned up for the wedding. One of them, Prabhakar Reddy, says they are here because Janardhan Reddy was a minister from their district. "Demonetisation hit common people like us. Why should it affect these people?" he asks.
Janardhana Reddy, addressing the audience, said, “The sufferings I have had for five years I have been made to forget, thanks to the love shown by you people today.”
Several Congress Ministers also attended, including Rural Development Minister H.K. Patil and Home Minister G. Parameshwara. "What is there in attending a wedding?" said U.T. Khader, Food and Civil Supplies Minister. Prominent actors Jayanti and Saroja Devi were also spotted.
