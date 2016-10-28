Crackdown planned on hospitals charging exorbitant charges

To crack down on hospitals charging exorbitant fees and to ensure treatment on the principle of “treatment first, payment later” in all private hospitals, the State government has decided to amend the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act, 2007.

Panel recommendations

It has decided to amend the law based on the recommendations of a committee set up under the chairmanship of retired Chief Justice of the High Court of Karnataka Vikramajit Sen.

Based on complaints received from the public during visits to various hospitals since he assumed charge on June 23, Minister for Health and Family Welfare K.R. Ramesh Kumar said the existing legislation was “toothless” to act against private hospitals denying treatment or charging exorbitant fees for tests and treatment.

Private medical establishments should not be for “only profit” but render service to the public, he said.

The committee has been asked to submit its report in eight weeks suggesting ways to carry out corrections to the legislation.

The committee comprises qualified and experienced senior doctors/officers in government service, retired officers, health activists, expert, private hospitals representatives, and those protesting against the private institutions.

The terms and reference of the panel included reviewing and addressing the grievances of patients seeking care in private medical establishment; mandatory display of rates for diagnostics and medical and surgical procedures and services; taking stringent action against private medical establishments that misuse and neglect the common man’s interests; and ways of preventing unethical conduct in institution.

The objective of the Act should be to ensure availability of quality public health services at affordable prices to all the people of the State, said the Minister.

