Cash at petrol stations a non-starter

Those frustrated with long queues at ATM kiosks tried their luck at fuel stations bunks on Friday, but with mixed results. Amidst confusion over modalities of the facility, fuel stations in Bengaluru refused to oblige while a few in Mysuru, Kolar and Chickaballapur dispensed cash.

State Bank of India officials claimed that anybody with a SBI debit card can swipe at outlets of State-run oil firms and collect cash, but oil firms said that the scheme could be made operational only in stations with SBI Point-of-Sale (POS) machines.

None of the petrol stations in Bengaluru have SBI POS machines.

“We have confirmation that three fuel stations in Kolar and Chickballapur districts are extending this facility. It remains to be seen if others will participate,” an IOC official said.

Manjunath, senior sales manager, HPCL, Mysuru told The Hindu that they could if they get sufficient cash from banks to dispense.

On Friday, several customers in Bengaluru who went to petrol stations seeking cash had to return disappointed. Darshan E.R., a resident of north Bengaluru, enquired in five petrol stations. “Most are not even aware of the announcement,” he said.

B.R. Ravindranath, president of Bangalore Petroleum Dealers Association, said, “We have not received an official notification. No one from oil companies or banks has come forward to explain the scheme.”

A senior SBI official said that scheme cannot be made mandatory for fuel dealers. It is only an appeal for voluntarily participation.

A petrol station owner in the city said, “Earlier, one in 10 customers would give us a Rs. 500 note. Now everyone demands change. This itself is a headache, I don't know how we will cope if this new rule is implemented. Where will we get the money to give to customers?”