35 acres identified for burial grounds

The authorities have identified 35 acres and 18 guntas of land for burial grounds on the outskirts of the city across villages in Dasanapura in Bengaluru North taluk, Uttarahalli and Tavarekere hoblis in Bengaluru South taluk, Jigani in Anekal taluk, and Jala and Hesaraghatta hoblis in Yelahanka taluk.
The order comes following complaints about bodies of COVID-19 victims being buried in the vicinity of residential areas. Health Minister B. Sriramulu had also stated that land on the city’s outskirts would be identified for this purpose.
An order issued on Wednesday by Deputy Commissioner (Urban) G.S. Shivamurthy said plots of land have been identified for burial grounds as per Section 71 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964. The tahsildars concerned have been directed to submit sketches of the land identified with the specific survey numbers to the Deputy Commissioner’s office and also mark and fence the boundaries.
Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said that the civic body had sought land for burial grounds and electric crematoriums from the Revenue Department. The city, he pointed out, had more than 40 burial grounds for different communities and 12 electric crematoriums. “Yet, there is a shortage, which is why we had sought land from the department,” he said.
He said the civic body would first take possession of the lands identified by the Deputy Commissioner (Urban).
On complaints about the burial of COVID-19 patients, Mr. Kumar said the BBMP has directed officials to follow the protocol set by the Centre.
